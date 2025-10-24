Lithuania marks major milestone in Rail Baltica with record infrastructure growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. The infrastructure company LTG Infra, part of the LTG Group and responsible for implementing the international Rail Baltica project in Lithuania, has signed two new construction contracts, successfully achieving its target of expanding the active construction section of the project to 114 kilometers by the end of this year, Trend reports.

A 24.4-kilometer railway embankment with engineering structures between Ramygala and Berčiūnai will be built by AB Kauno tiltai, while AB HISK will construct a 12.3-kilometer embankment with related infrastructure between Berčiūnai and Joniškėlis. The total value of these two contracts amounts to 375.8 million euros (including VAT).

To mark the fourfold increase in construction progress achieved this year, the Ministry of Transport and Communications and LTG Group will soon install a symbolic signpost near Panevėžys to commemorate this milestone.

“The signpost is a reminder that the work must not stop — this project is more than just steel and tracks. It is a path toward more comfortable and faster connections with our neighbors, as well as a strategic link that strengthens our national security and the eastern borders of the European Union. Having achieved this year’s goals, we must maintain the pace — let construction equipment soon reach this signpost, and let high-speed trains connect Europe on European-gauge rails by 2030,” said Minister of Transport and Communications Julius Taminskas.

According to LTG Group CEO Egidijus Lazauskas, this year alone, Rail Baltica contracts worth over 800 million euros (including VAT) have been signed. These investments will go directly into the Rail Baltica project and return to the Lithuanian economy.

“LTG Infra has successfully met its annual target to expand construction. This means that this year we will invest twice as much EU funding as last year, and we expect even more growth next year as construction between Kaunas and Panevėžys intensifies,” said Lazauskas.

Across the Baltic states, the project partners, together with the joint venture RB Rail AS, have already signed more than 200 contracts with companies from over 20 countries worldwide.

“As construction progresses, new contractors are joining the project. We work closely with all partners to ensure consistent growth in construction progress and to keep implementation timelines as short as possible,” said LTG Infra CEO Vytis Žalimas.

According to Kauno tiltai CEO Aldas Rusevičius, the company’s extensive experience will allow for efficient project execution.

“The project’s scale inspires ambitious solutions and a fast construction pace. As part of the Polish State Railways group, we are fully prepared for this challenge. Our technical capacity and international experience will help ensure high-quality and effective project management,” Rusevičius stated.

In addition to the main embankment, Kauno tiltai will construct eight railway bridges, three viaducts, two wildlife crossings, and a green bridge, as well as reconstruct four sections of national roads. This is the largest single embankment construction contract signed to date, worth 248.9 million euros (including VAT).

This year, HISK has won three Rail Baltica construction tenders through public procurement procedures. The company previously signed contracts for works on a 12.1-kilometer section between Šėta and Ramygala, an 8.5-kilometer section between Kaunas (Palemonas) and Šveicarija, and now, a 12.3-kilometer section between Berčiūnai and Joniškėlis.

“The fact that HISK has been entrusted with three Rail Baltica sections reflects our team’s commitment and professionalism in contributing to Lithuania’s strategic project. We are preparing intensively to ensure smooth project implementation and to create long-term value for Lithuania and the entire Baltic region,” said HISK CEO Robertas Ziminskis.

In its newest section, HISK will build three viaducts, one bridge, 19 culverts and wildlife crossings, and over one kilometer of noise barriers, as well as carry out major reconstruction of two national roads.

In addition, design work is ongoing for the Lithuania–Poland border to Kaunas (Jiesia) section. Construction works are financed by the European Union and the state budget.

Rail Baltica is the largest railway infrastructure project in the history of the Baltic States, jointly implemented by LTG Group, the European Union, and the Baltic countries. The project will create a high-speed electrified European-gauge railway, connecting Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia with Central and Western Europe.

Beyond improving regional connectivity, Rail Baltica will enhance economic integration, civil and military mobility, and strengthen the resilience of the European transport system.