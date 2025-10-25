Iran allocates funds to accelerate Chabahar-Zahidan railway construction
Iran plans to allocate around $110 million to accelerate the construction of the Chabahar-Zahedan railway, which will link the Chabahar port to the national railway network and boost freight transport and regional economic development.
