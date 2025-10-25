Eni reports steady growth in Kazakhstan hydrocarbon output
Photo: Eni
Eni reported a moderate year-on-year increase in hydrocarbon production in Kazakhstan in the third quarter of 2025, although output slightly declined compared to the previous quarter.
