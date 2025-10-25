Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss security cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. A meeting was held in Tbilisi between Mamuka Mdinaradze, Head of the State Security Service of Georgia, and Colonel General Ali Nagiyev, Head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who is visiting the country, the State Security Service of Georgia said, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan, as well as future initiatives aimed at further deepening cooperation in the security sector.

The parties emphasized the importance of intensifying the exchange of information and experience. It was noted that strong cooperation between the security agencies of the two countries significantly contributes to both the development of bilateral relations and the maintenance of peace and stability in the region. During the meeting, attention was also paid to ongoing processes and existing challenges in the region.

Mamuka Mdinaradze expressed gratitude to Ali Nagiyev for his visit to Georgia and noted the significance of this visit for cooperation between the relevant agencies of the two countries. The meeting, held at the State Security Service of Georgia, was also attended by deputy heads and heads of departments of the security agencies of both countries.

Following the meeting, Mamuka Mdinaradze and Ali Nagiyev laid wreaths at the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev and the monument erected in memory of the heroes who fell for Georgia's territorial integrity.