PKK announces beginning of its troop withdrawal from Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The PKK terrorist organization announced the beginning of the withdrawal of troops from Türkiye, the terrorist organization said in a statement, Trend reports.

"As conflicts and wars in the Middle East have become a serious threat to the future of Turkey and the Kurds, the process that began last year with the statements of President Tayyip Erdoğan, the chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party Devlet Bahçeli and the terrorist leader Abdullah Ocalan and manifested in Abdullah Ocalan's call for "Peace and a Democratic Society" on February 27, 2025, is going through an extremely important and critical phase," the statement says.

It is noted that from May 5-7, the terrorist organization held a congress at which a decision was made to put an end to the PKK's organizational existence and armed struggle strategy. It was stated that, based on the decision taken at this congress, all PKK forces that pose a threat of conflict on Turkish territory and are open to possible provocations are being withdrawn from the territory of Türkiye.