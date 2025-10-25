Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin decreases in pricing

On October 25, Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin traded at nearly 1.12 billion rials (about $2,000), down from 1.14 billion rials ($2,029) two days earlier. The older version of the coin sold for 1.06 billion rials ($1,884), while half and quarter coins were priced at 580 million ($1,032) and 336 million rials ($598), respectively.

