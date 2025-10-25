Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin decreases in pricing
On October 25, Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin traded at nearly 1.12 billion rials (about $2,000), down from 1.14 billion rials ($2,029) two days earlier. The older version of the coin sold for 1.06 billion rials ($1,884), while half and quarter coins were priced at 580 million ($1,032) and 336 million rials ($598), respectively.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy