Iran's Mercantile Exchange shows downturn in sales
Last week, Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) sales totaled 3.5 million tons worth 558 trillion rials ($994 million). The industrial section traded two million tons worth 224 trillion rials ($398 million). Petroleum products sold 195,000 tons worth 110 trillion rials ($196 million).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy