Azerbaijani servicemen participate in NATO exercises in Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. A group of Azerbaijani military personnel is participating in the Nusret-2025 international exercises in Türkiye, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The maneuvers in the Gulf of Saros are being held with the participation of naval and air forces from NATO countries, relevant Coast Guard Command units, and observers from various countries.

The aim of the exercises is to develop cooperation and joint operational capabilities between the Turkish Navy and the navies of friendly and allied countries.

Along with Azerbaijan, participating in the exercises are the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Indonesia, South Africa, the Netherlands, Kenya, the Republic of Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Morocco, Egypt, Pakistan, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Oman.