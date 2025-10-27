Azerbaijan plays central role in driving efforts for strengthening energy security forward in Turkic region - Omuraliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Azerbaijan plays a central role in driving the efforts for strengthening energy security forward in the Turkic region, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliyev said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

“Energy remains a key priority, as collectively the Turkic countries rank among the top three global energy suppliers. Joint projects not only enhance energy security but also provide a platform for the green transition. A notable example is the strategic partnership in renewable energy between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, which aims to create a “Green Energy Bridge” along the Middle Corridor," Omuraliyev added.

In addition, as the OTS secretary general noted, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania are advancing energy cooperation through the “Green Corridor” initiative.

"At its core is an undersea high-voltage cable across the Black Sea, connecting the South Caucasus to the EU’s energy system. This project is designed to transmit several gigawatts of primarily wind and solar energy—from Azerbaijan and Georgia—to Romania, with subsequent integration into Hungary and the broader European network.

Azerbaijan’s wind energy potential is particularly impressive, estimated at 157 GW—far exceeding domestic needs and opening opportunities for clean energy exports to Europe. In 2024, during COP29 in Baku, SOCAR signed a memorandum of understanding with ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia) and Masdar (UAE) to develop approximately 3.5 GW of offshore wind projects. Collectively, these initiatives underscore the Turkic world’s commitment to strengthening energy security, promoting sustainable development, and enhancing economic integration, with Azerbaijan playing a central and proactive role in driving these efforts forward," he said.