President Ilham Aliyev’s personal commitment to idea of Turkic unity provides solid foundation for further consolidation of cooperation - Kubanychbek Omuraliyev (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. President Ilham Aliyev’s personal commitment to idea of Turkic unity provides solid foundation for further consolidation of cooperation, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliyev said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

He highlighted high expectations from Azerbaijan's OTS chairmanship.

"With the conclusion of the Gabala Summit, the Chairmanship of the OTS officially passed from Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan, marking a new chapter for the Organization. Expectations are high, reflecting Azerbaijan’s strategic location, political leadership, and economic capacity, which uniquely position it to guide the OTS toward deeper cooperation, development, and international visibility. As suggested by the very theme of the Summit, Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship is expected to place particular emphasis on security and stability in the region," said Omuraliyev.

The OTS secretary general pointed out that the liberation of Azerbaijani territories and the recent Washington Agreements with Armenia have laid the groundwork for lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

"In recent years, security cooperation has become a key priority for the OTS, driven by global and regional challenges, shifting geopolitical dynamics, and evolving security developments within Member States. The Turkic World Vision 2040 and OTS Strategy 2022–2026 highlight the importance of closer collaboration on political and security matters. To support these objectives, the OTS has established key mechanisms such as regular multilateral political deliberations in the form of meetings of the Heads of Government/Vice President, Foreign Ministers, Assistants/Advisors to the Presidents in Foreign Policy, and the Deputy Ministers for consultation and coordination in case of emerging issues that would affect the common interests and concerns of the OTS countries to form a consolidated OTS position with a shared strategic vision," he said.

Omuraliyev noted that similarly, meetings among the National Security Councils, Defence Industry Institutions, and the Special Services have been regularly convened to allow the Member States hold consultations on the regional and global security developments to devise policies of the OTS countries to the security sensitivities taking place in their surroundings.

"In this vein, the will of the Turkic States to strengthen their existing security cooperation and coordination was reflected in the Gabala Declaration. The speeches of the Heads of State at the Summit also underscored the determination of the Turkic countries to adjust to the new international security environment with a collective stance. The Leaders emphasized the urgency of coordinated action to address emerging threats to peace and security, including humanitarian crises, and recognizing the need for enhanced strategic foresight and joint initiatives.

President Ilham Aliyev’s remark on the importance of unification of the Turkic States as a single centre of power and consolidation of cooperation among them in military and defence-technical fields at a time when the norms and principles of international law are being gravely violated is poised to guide the future course of action in the Organization especially during their chairmanship. His proposal on holding joint military exercises for the OTS Member States in Azerbaijan in 2026 is a testament to this fact," the OTS secretary general said.

Omuraliyev noted that building upon the outcomes of the inaugural meeting of the Heads of Defence Industry Institutions of the OTS Member States held on 23 July 2025 in Istanbul, the Azerbaijani chairmanship will host the 2nd edition of the Defence Industry Institutions meeting in Baku in 2026 with the purpose of intensifying cooperation in the very field. Furthermore, as he said, the 5th Meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the OTS Member States will be convened in Azerbaijan in 2026.

"Uzbekistan’s proposal of holding regular joint meetings of Foreign Ministers and Heads of Special Services of the OTS to conduct an in-depth analysis of the global situation and make the necessary decisions as well as Kyrgyzstan’s initiative to develop and Agreement on a mechanism for joint action to address new security challenges and threats to increase the effectiveness of cooperation among our competent authorities in combating terrorism, extremism, transnational crime, cyber threats and other existing risks are new bold steps to build up an OTS security ecosystem.

We also expect that during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship, special focus will be placed on expanding cooperation in key areas such as the economy, transport, energy, and many more. Building on this foundation, Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship will, throughout 2026, oversee a series of initiatives aimed at deepening ties among member states and fostering broader cooperation beyond the Turkic world. The strong political will of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and his personal commitment to the idea of Turkic unity, provides a solid foundation for further consolidation," the OTS secretary general said.

Omuraliyev recalled that speaking about the OTS during his inauguration on 14 February 2024, President Ilham Aliyev underlined: “This is the main international organization for us, because it is our family. We have no other family. Our family is the Turkic world."

"His words vividly reflect Azerbaijan’s determination to strengthen the OTS and elevate it as an influential force on the world stage. In that respect, Azerbaijan will see a flagship initiative during its chairmanship. In order to duly celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Baku Turkology Congress of 1926 and one of its landmark decisions – the adoption of a common Latin-based alphabet for the Turkic languages, which was a momentous milestone in the cultural history of the Turkic peoples, a grandiose celebration will be solemnly organized in coordination with the Turkic States and the Turkic Cooperation Organizations within the framework of the OTS," he added.

Key takeaways from the Gabala summit

Omuraliyev noted that the 12th OTS Summit in Gabala, held under the theme “Regional Peace and Security,” came at a pivotal moment, particularly following Azerbaijan’s restoration of sovereignty and territorial integrity and the initialing of the peace agreement with Armenia.

"These milestones open a new chapter for stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus and create a unique opportunity to translate regional stability into concrete collaborative initiatives, which the OTS is well-positioned to facilitate. The Gabala Summit produced two major outcomes. The Gabala Declaration established a clear roadmap of 121 points covering political affairs, foreign policy, security, economic and sectoral development, people-to-people ties, institutional coordination, and engagement with external partners. In addition, the Heads of State launched of the “OTS+” format – a flexible framework that will expand dialogue with external partners, strengthening the Turkic World’s international engagement.

This initiative complements our shared aspiration of the OTS for observer status at the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, marking another step toward deeper global presence. The Gabala Declaration highlights the acceleration of economic, connectivity, and technological initiatives, including key projects such as the Zangazur and Middle Corridors, the Turkic Investment Fund, and the planned 12U OTS-SAT Cube Satellite," said the OTS secretary general.

At the same time, he noted that the negotiations on the Agreement on Services and Investment Facilitation will continue, further deepening economic integration.

"The Leaders agreed to accelerate work on the Treaty on Strategic Partnership, Eternal Friendship and Brotherhood of Turkic States, which will institutionalize our political cooperation and reinforce collective responsibility for regional peace. Institutional and cultural cooperation was further strengthened. Turkmenistan became an Observer in both the Turkic Academy and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, while measures to further develop and strengthen TURKSOY were endorsed, expanding engagement and reinforcing the cultural and institutional bonds of the Turkic world.

Overall, the Summit not only reflected our achievements but also set a forward-looking, proactive agenda. With the strong commitment of our Heads of State, the OTS now coordinates multilateral cooperation in over 40 areas, ranging from economic integration and security to education and even space, demonstrating both the deepening convergence of our Member States and the growing international recognition of the Organization," he added.

Turkic cooperation as a driver of the Middle Corridor’s success

Omuraliyev pointed out that within the Turkic World Vision 2040, the development of the Middle Corridor is defined as a strategic priority — the shortest and safest route connecting East and West, and a key driver for integrating Turkic countries into global logistics networks.

"In this context, the Middle Corridor stands as a cornerstone of regional integration and economic cooperation. It shortens transit distances by 2,000 kilometers compared to the Northern Corridor and enables goods to reach Europe from China in just 15 days — three times faster than by sea. Realizing the full potential of this route requires close coordination among Turkic states. Through joint infrastructure projects — such as the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, a major component of the corridor — member states are significantly improving transit efficiency and expanding capacity to 15 million tons annually. Equally vital to the success of the Middle Corridor is the modernization of customs and logistics processes," he said.

The OTS secretary general noted that Azerbaijan and other member states have been successfully implementing systems such as ePermit (electronic transport permits), eCMR (electronic consignment notes), and eTIR (electronic customs transit system), making international shipments faster, simpler, and more transparent.

"The signing of a regional roadmap for full eTIR implementation at the OTS Heads of Customs Meeting in Baku in January 2025 marked a major milestone in this process, paving the way for more efficient and secure trade flows across the region. Combined with agreements from the 2022 Samarkand Summit on simplified customs corridors and international freight transport, these efforts are strengthening the Middle Corridor, making the Turkic states a model of regional connectivity, efficiency, and resilience," he added.

The role of TRIPP (Zangazur Corridor) in bridging the Turkic World

Omuraliyev believes that the implementation of the Zangazur Corridor has the potential to become a game-changer for regional connectivity.

"By establishing a 43- kilometer transit link between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan region, this route will create a direct land connection across the South Caucasus, linking Central Asia with Türkiye and further to European and global markets," he said.

The OTS secretary general noted that beyond its economic and logistical impact, the TRIPP holds profound geopolitical significance.

"It symbolizes the opening of a new chapter in the South Caucasus, following the signing of the Joint Declaration and the initialing of the Peace Agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington in August 2025 — a historic step toward lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. Once operational, the corridor will serve as a vital complement to the Middle Corridor initiative promoted by the OTS. This will enhance trade efficiency, reduce transit times, and strengthen logistics cooperation across the Turkic region," he explained.

The Organization of Turkic States as a strategic actor in a changing global order

Omuraliyev noted that in this evolving landscape, the OTS positions itself as a dynamic and forward-looking platform that bridges regions, connects economies, and promotes stability across a vast geographic space — from Central Asia and the Caucasus to Anatolia and beyond.

"Guided by the Turkic World Vision 2040, the Organization will continue to evolve from a regional cooperation framework into a strategic bridge between continents, contributing to peace, stability, and shared prosperity across Eurasia and beyond. We see that the countries in our Organization have great potential, which gives us unique opportunities to coordinate efforts and tackle global challenges together. Our countries are already starting to take common positions on key issues. This process will only grow stronger, allowing us to present a more united front on important global issues in the future," he added.

Fostering Turkic Unity through economic and energy collaboration

The secretary general pointed out that the OTS continues to make significant strides in strengthening economic and energy cooperation among its member states.

"Our region, strategically positioned at the crossroads of East and West, North and South, with a population of around 170 million people and covering 4.5 million square kilometers, offers vast opportunities for enhanced trade and economic collaboration. In 2024, the combined GDP exceeded $2.1 trillion, with trade volumes reaching $1.1 trillion. However, intra-OTS trade remains modest at around 7% of total trade between member states—up from just 3% a few years ago, highlighting significant room for growth. Azerbaijan has actively strengthened economic ties within the OTS framework.

In 2024 alone, its trade with member states reached nearly $7 billion, accounting for 14.5% of its total foreign trade, with Türkiye and Kazakhstan as its primary partners. In the first seven months of 2025, trade already totaled $4.41 billion. Key mechanisms supporting these efforts include the Union of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry, which unites over 2 million companies and fosters practical cooperation among entrepreneurs," said Omuraliyev.

He pointed out that equally important is the Turkic Investment Fund, initiated by President Ilham Aliyev, which has grown from an initial $500 million to $600 million with Hungary’s participation.

"This fund supports mutual investments, stimulates innovation, and develops entrepreneurship, particularly for SMEs. Direct Azerbaijani investments in OTS member states have already exceeded $20 billion, providing a solid foundation for joint projects and deeper economic integration. Finally, the OTS has taken important steps toward digital transformation. At the 11th Summit in Bishkek, a Partnership Agreement on the Digital Economy was signed, representing a major milestone toward seamless digital trade and regional economic modernization. Energy remains a key priority, as collectively the Turkic countries rank among the top three global energy suppliers. Joint projects not only enhance energy security but also provide a platform for the green transition. A notable example is the strategic partnership in renewable energy between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, which aims to create a “Green Energy Bridge” along the Middle Corridor," Omuraliyev added.

In addition, as the OTS secretary general noted, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania are advancing energy cooperation through the “Green Corridor” initiative.

"At its core is an undersea high-voltage cable across the Black Sea, connecting the South Caucasus to the EU’s energy system. This project is designed to transmit several gigawatts of primarily wind and solar energy—from Azerbaijan and Georgia—to Romania, with subsequent integration into Hungary and the broader European network.

Azerbaijan’s wind energy potential is particularly impressive, estimated at 157 GW—far exceeding domestic needs and opening opportunities for clean energy exports to Europe. In 2024, during COP29 in Baku, SOCAR signed a memorandum of understanding with ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia) and Masdar (UAE) to develop approximately 3.5 GW of offshore wind projects. Collectively, these initiatives underscore the Turkic world’s commitment to strengthening energy security, promoting sustainable development, and enhancing economic integration, with Azerbaijan playing a central and proactive role in driving these efforts forward," he said.

Beyond economics and energy: New initiatives of the Organization of Turkic States

Omuraliyev noted that beyond these core areas, the OTS has made remarkable progress in education, tourism, sports, culture, and international collaboration.

"In tourism, initiatives such as the Turkic Silk Road, Tabarruk Ziyarat, and the Turkic World Tourism Capital program have successfully promoted our shared heritage. Jalal-Abad, Kyrgyzstan, was designated as the 2025 Turkic World Tourism Capital and hosted a major International Tourism Forum that showcased regional attractions and strengthened partnerships. Following this, Ankara has been named the Turkic World Tourism Capital for 2026, and we look forward to the initiatives that will highlight the city’s rich cultural heritage and further promote tourism across the Turkic World.

Winter tourism has also gained momentum with the Turkic Ski Cup in Uzbekistan and the Turkic Ski Resorts Summit in Shahdag, Azerbaijan. Projects like the Unified Ski Pass, Common Museum Ticket, and Turk ID are simplifying travel across member states. Youth engagement and sports initiatives are flourishing. Key highlights include the III Turkic Universiade in Cholpon-Ata, the launch of Almaty’s Youth Center of the Turkic World, the Third Diaspora Youth Forum in Tashkent, and humanitarian initiatives such as the Sports Volunteers Forum in Gabala and the Turkic Red Network Volunteer Camp in Istanbul", he said.

Noting that education remains central to integration efforts, the OTS secretary general recalled that at the recent Summit, the Leaders agreed to establish a Secretariat for Education Initiatives, reorganize the Orkhun Exchange Program, and advance the creation of the Turkic World Higher Education Area.

"Building on this progress, a key milestone was achieved at the 8th General Assembly of TURKUNIB, held in Tashkent on 15 October 2025, which concluded with the adoption of a concept paper on a Permanent Secretariat and Program Fund for the Union of Turkic Universities (TURKUNIB) and the Orkhun Exchange Program. The Assembly also welcomed 62 new universities, bringing total membership to 109 institutions. In line with the Gabala Declaration, the OTS allocated USD 1 million to support the expansion of the Orkhun Exchange Program and the establishment of the Turkic World Higher Education Area. Hungary’s annual EUR 1 million contribution to the Scientific Research, Development, and Innovation Fund will further strengthen academic collaboration across the Turkic world," he noted.

Omuraliyev further pointed out that cultural initiatives continue to complement the organization's educational efforts.

Omuraliyev believes that Turkish President Erdogan’s proposal at the Gabala Summit to take steps toward a Common Turkic Alphabet resonates strongly with OTS mission of cultural unity, especially as we approach the 100th anniversary of the 1926 Baku Turkology Congress, which first introduced the idea of a common Latin-based alphabet for Turkic languages.

"Upcoming events — including the Third Cultural Forum of the Turkic World in 2027, the celebration of Mahmud Kashgari’s 950th anniversary, Kyrgyzstan’s hosting of the 6th World Nomad Games, and Turkmenistan’s invitation to Ashgabat’s cultural jubilee — reaffirm our commitment to preserving heritage, identity, and intercultural collaboration. On the international front, the OTS has expanded dialogue with major global and regional organizations, including UN agencies (UNHabitat, WHO, FAO, UNIDO), as well as the OSCE, GCC, OIC, ECO, ASEAN, OECD, and the African Union. Notable agreements include an MoU with UN-Habitat on sustainable urban development and a Joint Declaration with UNIDO on clean energy and green growth," he added.

Omuraliyev noted that the organization's 2024– 2025 Action Plan with WHO focuses on health security, emergency preparedness, and regional well-being.

"In public diplomacy, in 2024 the OTS successfully organized “Turkic Week” at the UN Office in Geneva, showcasing Turkic cooperation on the global stage. Following its success, preparations are now underway for the second edition of Turkic Week in Vienna in 2025, further reinforcing the OTS’s role as a dynamic and outward-looking international actor," he said.

The OTS secretary general believes that a highlight of this year was the “Cleantech Days 2025” in Istanbul, co-organized with UNIDO and TÜBİTAK, bringing together governments and innovators to promote clean technologies and support SMEs.

"This event reaffirmed the OTS’s role not only as a regional organization but as a contributor to global sustainability solutions. As we look ahead, the Organization of Turkic States remains steadfast in its mission to advance unity, peace and prosperity within the Turkic World. Under the Azerbaijani Chairmanship, we will work to realize the priorities set forth at the Gabala Summit — strengthening regional security, expanding economic and transport connectivity, advancing energy cooperation, and promoting cultural and humanitarian ties. Guided by the Turkic World Vision 2040 and the strategic directions of our Heads of State, the OTS will continue deepening cooperation in every field. Our collective achievements demonstrate that when the Turkic States act together, we not only strengthen our region but also contribute meaningfully to global stability and growth," he concluded.