Croatia's employment shows slight monthly decline in 9M2025
Photo: Croatian Bureau of Statistics
In September 2025, Croatia saw a modest decrease in total employment compared with August, with women slightly more affected. Despite the monthly drop, employment numbers remain slightly higher than last year, while the overall unemployment rate holds steady at 4.1 percent.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy