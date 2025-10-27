TURKPA, Organization of Turkic States discuss future initiatives

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 27. Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), Ramil Hasan, and Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanychbek Omuraliev, held discussions in Istanbul on further developing the TURKPA agenda, Trend reports via the assembly.

Hasan briefed Omuraliev on the activities of the Parliamentary Assembly and shared his views on further developing the TURKPA agenda, highlighting recent initiatives and upcoming projects aimed at enhancing parliamentary dialogue, promoting legislative coordination, and strengthening solidarity among the Turkic states.

He also articulated his insights on the operationalization of a novel collaborative framework with the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).



In a reciprocal manner, Omuraliev articulated his endorsement for the proposed initiatives and underscored the criticality of enhanced synergies between TURKPA and the OTS in the pursuit of shared strategic objectives.



The parties concurred to uphold consistent dialogue and investigate tangible frameworks for synergistic engagement.

The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) was founded through an agreement signed by the Heads of Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye on November 21, 2008, at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, Türkiye. On September 29, 2009, the inaugural plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, previously referred to as the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries, convened in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Rules of Procedure of TURKPA, the Regulations of the Secretariat, and the Baku Declaration were ratified during the Plenary Session. The TURKPA Secretariat will be permanently situated in Baku.

