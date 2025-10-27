Kyrgyzstan and China sign memorandum on arbitration cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 27. As part of China Arbitration Week, a seminar titled "Legal Environment and Risk Management for Investing in Central Asia" was held in Bishkek, Trend reports, citing the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Throughout the event, stakeholders from Kyrgyzstan and China, alongside global arbitration specialists, engaged in a discourse on the legal architectures for investors, risk mitigation strategies, pre-litigation conflict resolution mechanisms, and the benchmarks for contractual compliance in transnational ventures.



The seminar culminated in the execution of a memorandum of cooperation in the realm of arbitration, strategically designed to enhance legal safeguards for investments while promoting enduring international collaborations between Kyrgyzstan and China.

