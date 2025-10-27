Uzbekistan set to host Serbian president in key diplomatic visit

Photo: Office of the President of the Republic of Serbia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 27. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić is set to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan this week, Sherzod Asadov, Press Secretary to the President of Uzbekistan, wrote on his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

“During the week, President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will pay official visits to Uzbekistan,” Asadov wrote.

The high-level talks are expected to focus on strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation, and deepening humanitarian ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, earlier, it was reported that Finnish President Alexander Stubb will visit Uzbekistan on October 30–31 as part of his official trip.