Uzbekistan keen to co-work with New Skies Satellites to expand satellite connectivity

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 27. Unitel LLC (Beeline Uzbekistan), New Skies Satellites B.V. (SES), and UzSAT have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Brussels to explore potential areas of cooperation in providing satellite connectivity across Uzbekistan, Trend reports, citing Beeline Uzbekistan.

Beeline Uzbekistan emphasized that it serves as a strategic partner in the country’s digital transformation, reaffirming its long-term commitment to developing telecommunications, promoting digital inclusion, and improving the quality of life for its customers.

The company highlighted that the MoU opens the door to strategic cooperation between Uzbekistan and the European Union, supporting the introduction of innovations, modernization, and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, on October 21, 2025, the President of Uzbekistan signed a decree outlining measures to implement satellite communication technologies to expand network coverage in remote areas of the country.

The decree provides for the development of medium- and low-orbit satellite communication systems, the creation of a legal and regulatory framework for their use, and the licensing of satellite internet services.

From January 1, 2026, satellite communication operators will receive tax and customs incentives for a period of five years: equipment, software, and components will be exempt from customs duties, while services delivered via satellite networks will be exempt from corporate income tax and VAT.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel