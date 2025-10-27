Uzbekistan strengthens economic and energy ties with U.S.

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 27. Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov met with a U.S. delegation led by Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to discuss expanding cooperation in investment, industry, energy, and infrastructure, Trend reports.

The parties also focused on the implementation of agreements reached during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to the United States in September this year.

Minister Kudratov emphasized the importance of ensuring the practical execution of these agreements and highlighted the strong interest of American companies in investment projects across priority sectors, ranging from mining and agriculture to transport and information technologies.

The meeting also addressed preparations for the upcoming C5+1 Summit in the United States, which is expected to serve as a key milestone in strengthening regional cooperation and deepening the strategic partnership between Central Asian countries and the United States.

Concurrently, by the conclusion of 2024, the bilateral trade volume between the two nations escalated by 15 percent, culminating in a total of $881.7 million, whereas the direct foreign investment from the U.S. in Uzbekistan reached an impressive $612.6 million. Over 300 enterprises with American investment are currently active within the nation, comprising 167 that are wholly owned by U.S. stakeholders.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel