Iranian ambassador gets firsthand look at Azerbaijani-Georgian border facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27.​ Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, visited the Red Bridge border customs point between Azerbaijan and Georgia and got closely acquainted with the current situation regarding the movement of Iranian transit cargo vehicles in this direction, a source in the Iranian Embassy told Trend.

During the visit, responsible representatives of the Customs Service of Azerbaijan provided the ambassador with detailed information on customs procedures, mechanisms for checking vehicles and cargo, as well as plans and measures aimed at increasing the efficiency of transit processes.

The ambassador also talked to a group of Iranian drivers in the customs area and learned their opinions on the issues and administrative procedures they encountered during transit through the territory of Azerbaijan.

To note, for Iran, the border customs point between Azerbaijan and Georgia is considered an important route for cargo transit between the Persian Gulf, the Black Sea, and Europe.

This route facilitates Iran's access to Europe and increases its economic and trade opportunities, connecting the countries around the Persian Gulf and India to Europe via Iran, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.

