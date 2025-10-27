Art Weekend set to display innovative projects from Söz Multidisciplinary Center (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27.​ Azerbaijan's Baku will host the grand festival "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW," bringing together art, culture, and ecology from October 31 through November 2, Trend reports.

The project is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA Public Union in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, with Vice President of the Foundation and founder of IDEA, Leyla Aliyeva, as the project’s initiator.

The immersive festival is set to turn the city on its head, creating a vibrant playground for contemporary creativity, lively dialogue, and eye-opening discovery, all while keeping the spotlight on the oceans and seas as expressed through art. The heart of the matter dives into water as a lifeline, a breath of fresh air, and a beacon of sustainability, all while painting a vivid picture through the brushstrokes of art to shed light on the ecological health of our planet's oceans and seas.

Water, the lifeblood of resilience and renewal, has been plucked from the well of inspiration as the heart of the Art Weekend. This choice is sure to stir the pot, fostering a rich tapestry of dialogue with the global art scene, and it's all done with a purpose that runs deep.



Nigar Hasanzadeh, the poet and brain behind the Söz Multidisciplinary Center, will roll out the red carpet for three multidisciplinary projects, each crafted with care for the festival at the Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the 20th and 21st Centuries.

"We are eagerly anticipating the start of this extraordinary festival, which holds profound significance for the cultural life of our country. On behalf of our team, I warmly invite everyone to join us for a spectacular celebration that will leave lasting memories, filled with vibrant colors and unforgettable experiences," Hasanzadeh told Trend.

The first event, a night to remember filled with ethno-Sufi music and soul-stirring recitations by the Savalan and Çardaq groups, is set to kick off on November 1 at 18:00 (GMT+4). The experience is set to be a feast for the ears, with the vocalists' rich and evocative voices ringing like a bell, the enchanting verses of legendary Eastern poets dancing in the air, and the vibrant tones of live instrumental music creating a tapestry of sound that will leave a lasting impression. It's bound to be an unforgettable journey that sweeps you off your feet.

The second event will be held on November 2 at 17:00 (GMT+4), showcasing students from the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic. The program draws inspiration from the poetry of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and will unfold a tapestry of movement, melody, vocal artistry, poetic expression, graceful rhythms, and theatrical enchantment in a 45-minute spectacle. The vibrant flames of passion, the brushstrokes of creativity, and the symphony of talent from the younger generation are poised to enchant every soul in the audience's tapestry.

After that, at the stroke of 18:00 (GMT+4) on the very same day, an evening brimming with international poetry will unfold, showcasing a lineup of some of the globe's most renowned poets: Manuel Iris (USA), Luís Filipe Sarmento (Portugal), Hassan Najmi (Morocco), and Ataol Behramoğlu (Türkiye). They'll be rubbing elbows with the cream of the crop in national poetry, Vahid Aziz, Sabir Rustamkhanli, and Vagif Bahmanli, for a night that promises to be a real page-turner of literary artistry.

Admission is free, and registration is available at https://bakuartweekend.az/az/register/

