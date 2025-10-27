Montenegro’s PM outlines roadmap for innovation, foreign investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Implementing numerous reforms, creating a competitive business environment, and launching a major investment cycle, Montenegro, at the final stage of its path to the European Union, is the right place for investment, Prime Minister Milojko Spajić said at the Fortune Global Forum in Riyadh, Trend reports.

As an honorary speaker on the panel “Montenegro: Small Country, Big Ambitions,” he presented the key reforms and development plans of the Government, particularly in the fields of energy, tourism, and technology.

Montenegro is entering a crucial phase in its European integration and, rich in diversity and the most ethnically varied country in Europe, builds its progress on compromise. No group, whether ethnic or religious, is dominant in the country, and consensus is necessary on key issues, with everyone needing to work together to reach all and open doors to all. “That is why success is our identity,” Prime Minister Spajić said.

He emphasized that numerous reforms, membership in SEPA, one of the most competitive tax systems in Europe with the lowest labor burdens and among the lowest income and corporate tax rates, together with progress in the rule of law, make Montenegro a favorable business environment for investors, offering opportunities for mutual benefits for both the state and investors.

When asked about the most important message for future investors, he highlighted openness:

“We are a country that offers opportunities. Come and experience Montenegro. Seeing is believing,” Prime Minister Spajić said, adding that Montenegro lacks sufficient workforce for new investments and is open to foreign experts who could lead major projects.

He stated that energy, sustainable tourism, transport infrastructure, and information and communication technologies form the backbone of Montenegro’s Smart Development Strategy.

Presented as one of the youngest leaders in the world, Prime Minister Milojko Spajić was asked at the Fortune Global Forum about his ambitious reform agenda, EU accession, regional stability, and attracting foreign investors.

The Fortune Global Forum, organized in partnership with Fortune Media, brings together the world’s most influential business and political leaders to exchange views on the forces shaping global markets and investment flows.

This year’s Forum is dedicated to the theme of “The Great Convergence,” with the participation of heads of government, ministers, CEOs, investors, and leaders from around the world.