ADB approves funding to upgrade Georgia’s rural water supply
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $235 million loan to modernize water supply infrastructure in rural Georgia, targeting at least 100 settlements and improving access to safe, reliable water.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy