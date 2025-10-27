Western Balkans officials meet in Sarajevo to discuss EU integration goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Nevena Jovanović, participated in Sarajevo in a meeting of the political directors of the Western Balkans, dedicated to the European Union’s Common Foreign and Security Policy, Trend reports.

The meeting, which brought together representatives from the region and the European External Action Service (EEAS), provided an opportunity to exchange views on current issues in the fields of foreign and security policy, as well as on selected topics of common interest.

State Secretary Jovanović emphasized that full membership in the European Union represents Serbia’s strategic commitment, and that the ongoing reform processes are being implemented in line with that goal. In this context, she particularly underlined the importance of enhancing cooperation and maintaining continuous dialogue in the Western Balkans region, stressing the need for economic connectivity, which consequently creates a more favorable atmosphere for addressing other, politically sensitive issues.

In her remarks, Jovanović also highlighted the importance of consistent respect for the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations as fundamental values for preserving peace and stability in the context of contemporary geopolitical challenges.