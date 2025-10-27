Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 27, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 1 currency dropped compared to October 26.

The official rate for $1 is 564,622 rials, while one euro is valued at 655,843 rials. On October 26, the euro was priced at 654,120 rials.

Currency Rial on October 27 Rial on October 26 1 US dollar USD 564,622 561,652 1 British pound GBP 754,214 747,516 1 Swiss franc CHF 709,791 705,870 1 Swedish króna SEK 50,079 59,747 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,426 56,126 1 Danish krone DKK 87,890 87,406 1 Indian rupee INR 6,428 6,395 1 UAE Dirham AED 153,743 152,935 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,841,003 1,831,412 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 200,174 199,544 100 Japanese yen JPY 370,215 367,548 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,667 72,288 1 Omani rial OMR 1,466,955 1,459,726 1 Canadian dollar CAD 403,403 401,178 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 324,700 322,859 1 South African rand ZAR 32,466 32,544 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,461 13,390 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,076 6,999 1 Qatari riyal QAR 155,116 154,300 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 42,094 42,865 1 Syrian pound SYP 51 51 1 Australian dollar AUD 367,484 365,766 1 Saudi riyal SAR 150,566 149,774 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,501,654 1,493,755 1 Singapore dollar SGD 434,555 432,420 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 461,432 459,226 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,610 18,512 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 269 268 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 401,548 399,523 1 Libyan dinar LYD 103,827 103,249 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,277 78,869 100 Thai baht THB 1,725,190 1,718,586 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 133,691 132,977 1,000 South Korean won KRW 392,434 390,406 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 796,364 792,175 1 euro EUR 655,843 654,120 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 104,969 104,414 1 Georgian lari GEL 208,030 206,904 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,978 33,781 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,503 8,480 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 166,014 164,945 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 331,942 330,200 100 Philippine pesos PHP 962,439 957,264 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,611 60,458 1 Turkmen manat TMT 161,276 160,497 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,627 2,624

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 843,496 rials and $1 costs 726,175 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 818,928 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 705,024 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.05-1.08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.22-1.25 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel