Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 27

Economy Materials 27 October 2025 09:23 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 27, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 1 currency dropped compared to October 26.

The official rate for $1 is 564,622 rials, while one euro is valued at 655,843 rials. On October 26, the euro was priced at 654,120 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 27

Rial on October 26

1 US dollar

USD

564,622

561,652

1 British pound

GBP

754,214

747,516

1 Swiss franc

CHF

709,791

705,870

1 Swedish króna

SEK

50,079

59,747

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,426

56,126

1 Danish krone

DKK

87,890

87,406

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,428

6,395

1 UAE Dirham

AED

153,743

152,935

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,841,003

1,831,412

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

200,174

199,544

100 Japanese yen

JPY

370,215

367,548

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,667

72,288

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,466,955

1,459,726

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

403,403

401,178

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

324,700

322,859

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,466

32,544

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,461

13,390

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,076

6,999

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

155,116

154,300

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

42,094

42,865

1 Syrian pound

SYP

51

51

1 Australian dollar

AUD

367,484

365,766

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

150,566

149,774

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,501,654

1,493,755

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

434,555

432,420

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

461,432

459,226

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,610

18,512

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

269

268

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

401,548

399,523

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

103,827

103,249

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,277

78,869

100 Thai baht

THB

1,725,190

1,718,586

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

133,691

132,977

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

392,434

390,406

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

796,364

792,175

1 euro

EUR

655,843

654,120

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

104,969

104,414

1 Georgian lari

GEL

208,030

206,904

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,978

33,781

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,503

8,480

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

166,014

164,945

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

331,942

330,200

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

962,439

957,264

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,611

60,458

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

161,276

160,497

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,627

2,624

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 843,496 rials and $1 costs 726,175 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 818,928 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 705,024 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.05-1.08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.22-1.25 million rials.

