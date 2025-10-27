Kyrgyz Guarantee Fund and Czech Consulate discuss support for export-oriented enterprises

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 27. Malik-Aidar Abakirov, Chairman of the Board of the Guarantee Fund, met with Marat Dzhanbaev, Consul of the Czech Republic in Kyrgyzstan, and discussed cooperation in supporting and developing export-oriented businesses, Trend reports via the fund.

Abakirov underscored that the Guarantee Fund strategically prioritizes the enhancement of entrepreneurial ecosystems within regional frameworks, concentrating on enterprises that are actively involved in export dynamics and import substitution initiatives. Export-centric enterprises are presently afforded preferential assurance backing, facilitating their ability to secure funding, scale operations, and penetrate international markets.



At the conclusion of Q3 2025, the assurances allocated to export-centric enterprises surpassed $13.4 million, facilitating access to over $46.9 million in financing, thereby enhancing their operational capacity and export capabilities.

The Kyrgyz Guarantee Fund (GF) operates as a state-sponsored entity, inaugurated in 2016, aimed at enhancing financial accessibility for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), female entrepreneurs, and the general populace through the provision of loan guarantees to financial intermediaries. Through the provision of these assurances, the Fund facilitates the mitigation of collateral prerequisites, enabling enterprises and individuals to access financing mechanisms such as loans, mortgages, and various fiscal instruments aimed at fostering economic advancement and addressing domestic requirements.

