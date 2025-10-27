Azerbaijan reveals volume of oil supplies to Bulgaria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Azerbaijan exported 79.3 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks worth $48.2 million to Bulgaria from January through September 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee indicates that last year, there were no exports of Azerbaijani oil to Bulgaria.

Azerbaijan exported 16.996 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks worth $8.939 billion to 20 countries for the period from January through September this year.

According to the data, this is $2.069 billion, or 18.8 percent less in value and 613,000 tons, or 3.5 percent less in volume, compared to the same period in 2024.