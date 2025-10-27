Uzbekistan’s payment card market shows steady upward trend

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 27. As of October 2025, a total of 63.6 million bank cards had been issued in Uzbekistan, up by about 10 million compared to the same period in 2024 (53.6 million) and around 1.4 million more than in September 2025 (62.3 million).

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan (CBU) shows that Xalq Bank remains the market leader, with 10.3 million cards issued. Agrobank follows with 6.6 million, Ipoteka Bank with 5.2 million, and the National Bank with 4.2 million cards in circulation. At the lower end, Saderat Bank Tashkent has the fewest active cards, totaling just 2,445.

In 2024, Uzbekistan saw 53.5 million bank cards issued in total. Xalq Bank again led the market with 12.4 million cards, followed by Agrobank with 5.3 million and Ipoteka Bank, which issued 4.6 million cards over the year.

It is noteworthy that Xalq Bank is the Joint-Stock Commercial Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan, a state-owned entity and one of the oldest and largest financial organizations in the nation. Established in 1875, it offers both conventional and digital banking services to people and businesses, encompassing retail, corporate, and SME banking. It plays a crucial role in the economy, serving a substantial segment of the population and disbursing state pensions, while being extensively engaged in government-directed, subsidized lending initiatives.