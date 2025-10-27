IMF sees higher price pressures in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 27. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised upward its inflation projections for Kyrgyzstan, reflecting stronger domestic demand alongside robust economic growth, Trend reports.

According to the latest IMF outlook, consumer prices in Kyrgyzstan are now expected to rise by 8 percent in 2025, compared to 7 percent projected in April.

Inflation is forecast to ease to 6.9 percent in 2026, up from the previous 5.7 percent, and gradually decline to 5 percent by 2030, unchanged from earlier estimates.

End-of-period inflation is also set to trend higher than previously anticipated, reaching 8 percent in 2025 (revised from 6 percent) before slowing to 6 percent in 2026.

The IMF’s regional outlook shows that inflation across the Middle East and Central Asia is expected to moderate, averaging 10.9 percent in 2025 and 9.5 percent in 2026, suggesting that Kyrgyzstan’s inflation path remains relatively contained compared to regional peers.

The revised inflation forecast comes as the IMF raised Kyrgyzstan’s GDP growth projection for 2025 to 8 percent, reflecting continued economic momentum. Growth is expected to normalize to 5.3 percent in both 2026 and 2030, consistent with previous expectations.