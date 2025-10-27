Direct rail service between Kazakhstan's Almaty and Moscow resumed

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 27. Direct passenger rail service between Kazakhstan's Almaty and Moscow has officially resumed, Trend reports via the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (Kazakhstan's state-owned railway company).

The train set consists of one compartment carriage with 36 seats and one sleeper carriage with 52 seats. Up to Saratov station, the Almaty–Moscow carriages operate as part of train No. 7/8 Almaty–Saratov, after which they are attached to train No. 85/86 Derbent–Moscow for the remaining section to Moscow. Departure from Almaty-2 Station is scheduled for 20:20, with the return service from Moscow planned for October 30.

Between October 26 and 30, trains will depart from Almaty-2 on even dates. From November 1 to December 13, departures will take place on odd dates.

Direct passenger rail service between Moscow and Almaty was previously suspended in 2017.

