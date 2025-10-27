Azerbaijan's Gabala rolls out red carpet for "Grace of Nature" tournament (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27.​ In the heart of Azerbaijan's Gabala, a jewel known as the “Sports Capital,” the "Grace of Nature" rhythmic gymnastics tournament unfolded like a delicate dance from October 24 through 26, Trend reports.

The event brought together athletes from across the country, representing 20 sports clubs, including Ocag Sport Club, Grasiya Sports Club, BGM, RKIM, SIS, the Sarhadchi Sports Olympic Center, Dinamo Sports Society, and teams from Goranboy, Shirvan, Zira, Nakhchivan, Mingachevir-Kur, Absheron Olympic Sports Complex, Ganja Olympic Sports Complex, Shagan, Hovsan, Ganja, Goychay, Sabirabad, and Aghdash. A total of 203 individual gymnasts and eight group teams competed in the tournament.

Over the course of three days, the competitions unfolded like clockwork, showcasing gymnasts born between 2019 and 2016 on the first day. The second day rolled around, bringing forth athletes born between 2016 and 2013, while the grand finale featured those born between 2013 and 2010, wrapping things up with a flourish. They pulled out all the stops in both all-around and apparatus routines. The cream of the crop were recognized with medals for their hard-earned achievements.

The "Grace of Nature" tournament stands as a vibrant stage where young gymnasts can unfurl their wings, dance in the spotlight of competition, and blossom amidst the nurturing soil of spirited rivalry.



In the embrace of Gabala’s enchanting landscapes, where nature dances in harmony with the pulse of athletic spirit, the event blossomed, nurturing the growth and flourishing of rhythmic gymnastics in Azerbaijan.

