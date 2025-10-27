Chronicles of Victory (27.10.2020): First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post in connection with Armenia's attack on Barda city (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline.

The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram account in connection with an attack of the Armenian armed forces on the city of Barda.

Trend presents the post:

"Today, the Armenian armed forces once again grossly violated the humanitarian ceasefire regime by subjecting to missile attack the city of Barda, located outside the combat zone. As a result of Smerch cluster missile shelling, four civilians, including a seven-year-old girl were killed. Fourteen people, including four children were seriously wounded.

Killing of civilians during the armed conflict is a gross violation of the 1949 Geneva Conventions and the norms of international humanitarian law as a whole. How many more innocent souls must be killed by the Armenian aggressors so that the international community can stop watching these crimes in silence? I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and wish the injured a speedy recovery. We will liberate our lands from the aggressors and put an end to these crimes.

May Almighty God bless our Motherland!"