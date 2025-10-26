Azerbaijani wrestler wins silver at U-23 World Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Azerbaijani wrestler Khetag Karsanov (125 kg) claimed the silver medal at the World Youth Championships (U-23) in Novi Sad, Serbia, Trend reports.

In the final, Karsanov faced Iranian athlete Abolfazl Nejad, who made his debut this year in the heaviest weight class. The bout ended 11-0 in favor of Nejad, with Karsanov securing the silver medal.

To date, the Azerbaijani national team has won six medals: three gold, one silver, and two bronze. Kenan Heybatov (70 kg), Elmir Aliyev (55 kg), and Ziya Babashov (63 kg) became world champions, while Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg) and Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg) earned bronze medals.

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Kenan Heybatov claimed the gold medal at the U-23 World Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia, Trend reports.

In the final, Heybatov defeated Iranian Sina Khalili 9-4, securing the world title in the under-23 category.

