TRIPP to strengthen logistics cooperation across Turkic region - Kubanychbek Omuraliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity - TRIPP (Zangazur Corridor) will strengthen logistics cooperation across the Turkic region, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliyev said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

Omuraliyev believes that the implementation of the Zangazur Corridor has the potential to become a game-changer for regional connectivity.

"By establishing a 43- kilometer transit link between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan region, this route will create a direct land connection across the South Caucasus, linking Central Asia with Türkiye and further to European and global markets," he said.

The OTS secretary general noted that beyond its economic and logistical impact, the TRIPP holds profound geopolitical significance.

"It symbolizes the opening of a new chapter in the South Caucasus, following the signing of the Joint Declaration and the initialing of the Peace Agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington in August 2025 — a historic step toward lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. Once operational, the corridor will serve as a vital complement to the Middle Corridor initiative promoted by the OTS. This will enhance trade efficiency, reduce transit times, and strengthen logistics cooperation across the Turkic region," he explained.