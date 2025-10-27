Uzbekistan, U.S. explore cooperation in trade, diplomacy, and security

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 27. Bakhtiyor Saidov met with U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to discuss partnership in trade, diplomacy, and regional security, the Uzbek FM wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“We underscored the unparalleled dynamism in the Uzbekistan–U.S. bilateral framework across multifaceted domains—from commerce and capital infusion to academic exchange, technological advancement, and innovative paradigms. Our dialogues concentrated on the comprehensive and prompt execution of all accords established between the heads of state of Uzbekistan and the United States, the imminent high-level interactions, collaborative efforts in regional security, climate action initiatives, and the enhancement of interpersonal connections.

We reiterated our robust dedication to leveraging all accessible assets to propel the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between our two countries forward,” Saidov wrote.

Concurrently, by the conclusion of 2024, the bilateral trade volume between the two nations escalated by 15 percent, culminating in a total of $881.7 million, whereas the direct foreign investment from the U.S. in Uzbekistan reached an impressive $612.6 million. Over 300 enterprises with American investment are currently active within the nation, comprising 167 that are wholly owned by U.S. stakeholders.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel