Court proceedings against Armenian nationals feature testimonies of victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27.​ On October 27, the trial at the Baku Military Court on the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia continued with the announcement of statements from victims and their legal heirs who were unable to attend the hearing for valid reasons and submitted written appeals to the court, Trend reports.

Victim Nadir Badir oghlu Seyidov, a driver (excavator operator) contracted to the Road and Transport Department No. 1 of the “Azeravtoyol” Open Joint-Stock Company, stated that the excavator he was operating hit a landmine planted by the enemy on November 19, 2021, in the Zangilan district, injuring him and Renat Aghababayev.

According to the statement made by victim Zeynalov Baykishi Musa oghlu on September 27, 2020, while at home in the Qaradaghli village of the Aghdam district, a shell fired by the Armenian armed forces hit the roof of his house, causing bodily injuries and rendering his house and belongings unusable.

The next statements indicated that victim Hasanov Mehman Fikrat oghlu was injured on September 19, 2023, by enemy shelling in the Mollalar village of Aghdam district; victim Guliyev Huseyn Mahir oghlu was injured the same day by a shell explosion in the Janyatag village of Aghdara district; and victim Hasanli Imran Elman oghlu sustained injuries on September 20, 2023, as a result of enemy fire in the direction of the Aghdara district.

Statements were also read from Farzaliyeva Siyafar Ali ghizi, the legal heir of victim Farzaliyev Samir Vagif oghlu, and Ismayilov Mirmehdi oghlu, the legal heir of victim Ismayilov Mirrahim Mirmehdi oghlu, who stated that their sons died on September 27 and October 2, 2020, respectively, in the direction of the Sugovushan village of the Tartar district.

The court proceedings continue against citizens of Armenia accused of committing crimes as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws and customs of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel