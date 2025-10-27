Georgia, China strengthen strategic partnership, discuss Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili met with Zhou Qian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Georgia, Trend reports.

The meeting covered a broad range of issues related to bilateral cooperation between Georgia and China within the framework of their strategic partnership. Discussions focused on strengthening ties in the fields of economy, tourism, education, and culture.

Both sides highlighted the importance of the visa-free regime between Georgia and China, which has boosted business connections and enhanced people-to-people exchanges. The significance of maintaining direct flights between the two countries was also underlined.

The parties discussed Georgia’s participation in the 8th China International Import Expo in Shanghai, emphasizing its role in promoting trade and investment cooperation.

Regional developments and prospects for the Middle Corridor were also among the key topics addressed during the meeting.