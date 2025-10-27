TURKPA and Turkic Investment Fund explore new paths for economic co-op

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 27. Secretary General of Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), Ambassador Ramil Hasan, and President of the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF) Baghdad Amreyev discussed economic cooperation and investment initiatives, Trend reports via TURKPA.

During the meeting, Amreyev congratulated Secretary General Hasan and extended his best wishes for his future endeavors. Hasan expressed his appreciation for the warm reception of the TURKPA delegation at the Fund’s headquarters.

Amreyev briefed the delegation on the mission and objectives of the TIF, emphasizing its role in strengthening economic cooperation and investment connectivity among the Turkic States and supporting joint projects.

Secretary General Hasan underscored the significance of enhancing collaboration between TURKPA and TIF to harmonize economic and legislative initiatives. Both parties concurred on sustaining close communication and investigating concrete mechanisms to strengthen cooperation between the two organizations.

The TURKPA delegation was accompanied by Deputies Talgat Aduov and Muhammet Alper Hayali.