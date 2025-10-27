Caspian Basin Studies program convenes OTS member and observer nation diplomats (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The Caspian Basin Studies program, traditionally organized annually by the ADA University Advanced Training Program, was held on October 18–26, gathering diplomats from member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

The program, which took place for the second time this year, was attended by representatives from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, and Northern Cyprus.

The opening ceremony, held on October 20, was addressed by Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs of ADA University, Elkin Nurmammadov, and his advisor and head of the Advanced Training Program, Aygun Hajiyeva.

The officials announced that the main goal of the program is to familiarize diplomats from OTS member and observer countries with regional innovations, deepen their knowledge of the Caspian region, and form a more complete picture of the history, politics, and development directions of Azerbaijan.

The diplomats held interactive discussions with Dean of the Faculty of International and Public Relations of ADA University, Azer Babayev, other professors and teaching staff, Chairman of the Board of the Center for the Analysis of International Relations, Farid Shafiyev, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizada, Head of the Climate Diplomacy Department of the Foreign Ministry Elchin Allahverdiyev, Head of the Regional Security Department, Azer Musayev, Director of the Department of Analysis of the Economy and Energy Sector of SOCAR, Ahmad Humbatov, as well as representatives of other state institutions.

Within the framework of the program, the diplomats had an interesting exchange of views with deputies during their visits to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The last day of the program concluded with a round table discussion with Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov and Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs Fuad Huseynov.

The guests also visited the Writer's House, the Heydar Aliyev Center, and the Carpet Museum, as well as other cultural and historical sites of the capital.

At the Graduation Day held on October 24, 12 young and mid-ranking diplomats representing eight countries were presented with certificates. The certificates were presented by Nurmammadov and Hajiyeva.

The participants noted that the sessions held within the program provided them with the opportunity to get to know Azerbaijan better and expand their knowledge about the geopolitical and economic realities of the region.

Meanwhile, more than 500 diplomats from 108 countries have participated in the Caspian Basin Studies program, which is held several times a year.

