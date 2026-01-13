US State Department urges its citizens to leave Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The US State Department has urged its citizens to leave Iran amid mass protests, internet restrictions and disruptions to public transportation, the US Embassy in Iran said on its website, Trend reports.

According to the information, US citizens are advised to plan alternative means of communication and, if possible, leave the country through land borders with Armenia, Türkiye or Turkmenistan.

The US State Department urges citizens to find safe places and stock up on water, medicine, and other essential items if they are unable to leave Iran.

US citizens with dual citizenship are advised to use Iranian passports for travel, as Tehran does not recognize their US citizenship.