Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price shifts down
The Bahar Azadi gold coin fell to 1.12 billion rials ($1,978) from 1.13 billion rials ($2,001). The older coin hit 1.05 billion rials ($1,864); half and quarter coins traded at 583m rials ($1,032) and 333m rials ($589). One gram of 18-carat gold stood at 106m rials ($187) after the May 2024 rate shift.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy