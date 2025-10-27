Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price shifts down

The Bahar Azadi gold coin fell to 1.12 billion rials ($1,978) from 1.13 billion rials ($2,001). The older coin hit 1.05 billion rials ($1,864); half and quarter coins traded at 583m rials ($1,032) and 333m rials ($589). One gram of 18-carat gold stood at 106m rials ($187) after the May 2024 rate shift.

