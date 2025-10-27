Azerbaijan, Chinese firm discuss offshore and onshore green energy production and export

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27.​ Azerbaijan and China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited have discussed the current status of cooperation in the field of green energy, including its production at sea and on land, as well as next steps, the Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We had a fruitful meeting with Vice President of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited Lu Xu on the implementation of priority projects within the framework of our comprehensive strategic partnership in the energy sector.

We discussed the current status and next steps of cooperation in the production and export of wind and solar energy at sea and onshore, the development of transmission networks, and the establishment of the Joint Research Center for Green Energy Development, as well as the supply of equipment to solar power plants with a total capacity of 760 MW," he pointed out.

China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited (CEEC), commonly referred to as Energy China, represents a substantial state-owned enterprise within the Chinese economic landscape, specializing in comprehensive energy and infrastructure solutions on a global scale. Their offerings encompass the entire project lifecycle, including feasibility studies, design engineering, construction management, equipment fabrication, and operational execution.

With a focus on both conventional and innovative energy modalities such as photovoltaic systems, aerogenerators, and geothermal solutions, CEEC is pivotal in the advancement of global energy infrastructure, encompassing significant undertakings like the Three Gorges Initiative.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel