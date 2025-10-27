Turkmenistan highlights logistics potential at RTMC 2025 in Pakistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 27. A Turkmen delegation led by Kakajan Yagmyrov, Head of the Department of International Relations and Logistics of the Ministry of Automobile Transport, participated in the Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference (RTMC 2025) in Islamabad, organized by Pakistan’s Ministry of Communications, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Pakistan.

During the conference, the Turkmen delegation emphasized the country’s role as a key regional transit hub and highlighted ongoing efforts to modernize transport infrastructure, including railways, highways, seaports, and logistics centers. They noted the introduction of digital solutions and Turkmenistan’s participation in international initiatives promoting sustainable transport and the integration of regional corridors.

The delegation also stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with Pakistan and reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral and multilateral partnerships to boost regional connectivity and trade. The conference underscored the collective dedication of participating countries, including Turkmenistan, to developing transport and logistics networks as a driver of regional economic integration.

The Regional Transport Ministers Conference (RTMC-2025) initiated on October 23, 2025, at the Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad, convened transport ministers from diverse nations, high-ranking government officials, international representatives, and pivotal maritime stakeholders. Facilitated by the Ministry of Communications, Government of Pakistan, this triad of days is strategically designed to fortify regional synergies, optimize transport interconnectivity, and catalyze economic collaboration via a cohesive framework of maritime, terrestrial, and rail modalities, alongside logistics infrastructures.

