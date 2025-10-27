Iran affirms commitment to peace, justice, and friendly relations - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27.​ Iran has consistently supported peace, justice, and friendly relations among nations in line with the principles outlined in the United Nations (UN) Charter, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said at a meeting with students in Mashhad city today, Trend reports.

Speaking at an event in Tehran dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the UN, Baghaei underscored Iran’s unwavering dedication to sticking to the UN’s playbook as a responsible player, even in the face of what he called blatant biases from the UN Security Council and certain entities over the last 80 years.

The spokesperson criticized some Western countries for using the UN platform to impose unlawful resolutions against Iran. He pointed to recent incidents, noting that the UN Security Council did not issue a simple statement condemning military airstrikes by the United States and Israel against Iran.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out military airstrikes on Iran, reportedly killing numerous high-ranking military officers, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior officials.

That same evening, Iran responded with Operation “True Promise III,” launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets in Israel, including Tel Aviv, causing civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

Additionally, on June 22, the United States conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, reportedly destroying the sites.

On the evening of June 23, Iran carried out airstrikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister’s office announced that the Israeli government, with mediation by U.S. President Donald Trump, had reached a ceasefire agreement with Iran.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also confirmed in a statement that the attacks had been halted.

