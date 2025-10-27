Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan looking to tighten their ties in UAE

Photo: Press Service of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the UAE

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 27.​ Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bayram Bayramov, held a meeting with the Azerbaijani Ambassador, Elchin Baghirov, at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Abu Dhabi, Trend reports via the press service of the Embassy of Turkmenistan.

The diplomats reviewed the outcomes of recent high-level visits and contacts between the leadership of the two countries, which have fostered comprehensive cooperation and strengthened mutual understanding.

Ambassador Bayramov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to expanding collaboration in political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Ambassador Baghirov congratulated Bayramov on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic mission, highlighting the strong and friendly relations between the two countries based on shared history, culture, and mutual respect.

The bilateral dynamics between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have evolved into a strategic partnership framework, underpinned by a confluence of historical, cultural, and ethnic synergies. This collaboration is primarily oriented towards amplifying economic synergies across sectors such as transport, energy, and trade, while fostering robust political discourse. Recent strategic initiatives aim to escalate bilateral trade to a target of $1 billion by the year 2030. Critical focal points encompass the enhancement of the Caspian Sea logistical conduit, prospective advancements in Trans-Caspian pipeline infrastructure, and synergistic collaboration with Türkiye and Uzbekistan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel