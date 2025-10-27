EU4Energy project hosts seminar for media representatives in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27.​ A seminar for media representatives was held in Azerbaijan as part of the second phase of the European Union’s (EU) "EU4Energy" project, on October 23–24, AERA told Trend.

The event was organized jointly with the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA), and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER).

According to the agency, the seminar provided participants with insights on the role of the media in informing the public and enhancing transparency in energy policies. Local and international experts shared experiences on key challenges facing the energy sector and discussed measures designed to address them.

During the seminar, discussions covered essential aspects of energy regulation, including sector structure, tariff setting, service quality, and energy efficiency studies, alongside advanced practices from the EU. The event also highlighted the importance of close collaboration between energy specialists, government agencies, and media outlets to ensure effective communication.

Certificates were presented to media participants at the conclusion of the seminar.

The EU4Energy Initiative represents a strategic framework orchestrated by the European Union aimed at bolstering the energy sectors of nations within Eastern Europe and Central Asia, particularly those within the Eastern Partnership and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This program is designed to facilitate comprehensive reforms that enhance energy security, optimize efficiency, ensure affordability, and promote a transition towards renewable energy sources. This encompasses the enhancement of energy regulatory frameworks, the fortification of institutional competencies, the stimulation of capital influx, and the alignment with European Union energy benchmarks.

