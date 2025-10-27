Turkmenistan, Italy sign multiple agreements at joint business forum

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 27. During his official visit to Italy, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov oversaw the signing of several memoranda between Turkmenistan and Italian partners, aimed at deepening collaboration in key sectors, Trend reports.

The agreements included a confidentiality and cybersecurity memorandum with Leonardo-Societa per azioni, as well as multiple memoranda on cooperation in the textile industry with Marzoli Machines Textile S.M.L., Itema S.p.A., MCS Dyeing & Finishing Machinery, and Savio Maccine Tessili S.p.A.

Additionally, the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan signed a memorandum with Pietro Fiorentini S.p.A. to promote energy sector cooperation.

The forum also featured an exhibition of Turkmen-manufactured products, showcasing the country’s industrial capabilities and highlighting the practical outcomes of the business discussions.

