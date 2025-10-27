Uzbekistan explores startup support with EBRD Star Venture program

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 27. Representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan and the National Venture Fund UzVC held a meeting with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) team to discuss prospects for cooperation under the launch of the EBRD Star Venture program in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The program is designed to support and develop high-growth-potential startups, offering advisory assistance, access to international mentoring, and support in connecting with global investment networks.

Following the discussions, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and developing joint initiatives aimed at promoting innovation, startups, and entrepreneurial activity in Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, as of September 30, 2025, the EBRD’s project portfolio in Uzbekistan totals 2.8 billion euros. Overall, the Bank has allocated 5.35 billion euros across 188 strategic initiatives in the country, underscoring its role as a leading investor in Uzbekistan.

The EBRD Star Venture program in Uzbekistan is a non-financial support initiative for high-potential, early-stage tech startups and accelerators that provides tailored advisory services, mentorship from international experts, access to investment networks, and capacity-building to help them scale and improve competitiveness. Launched in 2023, the program aims to stimulate the growth of Uzbekistan's innovation ecosystem by connecting startups with opportunities for funding and international expansion.

