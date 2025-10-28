Azerbaijan marks five years since Armenia's missile attack on Barda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Five years have passed since the Armenian armed forces targeted Azerbaijan's city of Barda with rocket fire during the Second Karabakh War, Trend reports.

On October 28, 2020, missiles struck Barda, a city located outside the conflict’s frontline. This tragic attack claimed the lives of 21 civilians and injured over 70 others.

Throughout the conflict, Barda and its central areas faced repeated rocket and artillery assaults from Armenian forces on October 5, 27, and 28. In total, these attacks led to 29 civilian deaths, 112 injuries, and widespread damage to civilian infrastructure.

The 44-day conflict, which began on September 27, 2020, resulted in the deaths of 93 Azerbaijani civilians due to Armenian military action, including 54 men, 27 women, and 12 children, and left 444 others wounded.