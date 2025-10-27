Conference on Azerbaijani musicologist in U.S. comes to successful close (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The online conference titled "Building Musical Bridges: Through Research and Unity of Scholars", dedicated to the creative path of Azerbaijani-American musicologist, educator, and Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies Aida Huseynova, has been held, Trend reports.

The conference was organized by the Azerbaijan-American Music Foundation (AAMF) with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

Scholars and researchers from Azerbaijan, the U.S., Japan, the UK, Russia, and Canada participated in the event.

At the opening of the conference, Jamila Javadova-Spitzberg, founder and executive director of AAMF, spoke about Huseynova’s rich scholarly work and creative achievements.

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Elshad Aliyev, highly appreciated the conference’s contribution to intercultural musical dialogue and wished the participants success.

More than 80 participants attended the event, where a competition for the "Aida Huseynova – Best Article Award" was held.

Based on the evaluation results, the best authors were selected.

First place was awarded to Rena Fakhreddova and Tina Mohandas, second place went to Alexandria Sultan von Brusedorf and Humay Ahmadova, and third place was given to Aleksei Rumyantsev and Behrang Nikaeen. An encouragement award was presented to Polina Desyatnichenko.

To note, Aida Huseynova is the author of the fundamental monograph “Music of Azerbaijan: From Mugham to Opera” (Indiana University Press), holding great scholarly and cultural significance as the only comprehensive study of Azerbaijani classical music written in English.

