Iran's South Pars company tallies gas refining volume in 7M2025

Iran’s South Pars Gas Complex (SPGC) has refined 117 bcm of gas from March 21 to October 22, 2025. This is the first time the company has processed 117 bcm since its establishment. The output exceeded the planned 116 bcm set by the Ministry of Oil by 1 bcm.

