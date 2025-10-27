Uzbekistan, U.S. solidify partnership in key areas of trade and security

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 27. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, received a U.S. delegation led by Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs Sergio Gor to discuss further development of the Uzbek-American strategic partnership in trade, investment, and security, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The meeting was also attended by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and other senior officials. At the outset, Sergio Gor conveyed sincere greetings and warm regards from U.S. President Donald Trump to President Mirziyoyev.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the intensive political dialogue, regular high-level exchanges, and active business contacts. Trade turnover between the two countries is steadily increasing, and the recent visit by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in early October was deemed successful.

The parties highlighted the importance of advancing projects across priority sectors, including industry, finance, critical minerals, energy, digitalization, and agriculture, in line with the adopted “road map” for bilateral cooperation. Strengthening partnership in security, counterterrorism, combating extremism, and addressing illegal migration were also discussed.

The meeting included an exchange of views on pressing global and regional issues. Upcoming events were reviewed, including the “C5+1” summit scheduled for next week in Washington, D.C.

Concurrently, by the conclusion of 2024, the bilateral trade volume between the two nations escalated by 15 percent, culminating in a total of $881.7 million, whereas the direct foreign investment from the U.S. in Uzbekistan reached an impressive $612.6 million. Over 300 enterprises with American investment are currently active within the nation, comprising 167 that are wholly owned by U.S. stakeholders.