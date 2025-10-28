Azerbaijan tracks number of nationwide payment cards by late September 2025
As of September 2025, Azerbaijan had 21.36 million payment cards in circulation, up 239,000 from last month. This is a 13 percent increase from last year. Cashless transactions rose 24 percent to 8.89 million manat ($5.23 million).
